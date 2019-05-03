Latest NewsIndia

Air India asks staff not to interact with media without prior authorization

May 3, 2019, 06:30 am IST
Less than a minute

National carrier Air India on Thursday issued a gag order for its employees asking them not to speak to the media, stating that it has been observed that there are instances where employees in uniform have interacted with media, portraying the company in a bad light

Air India Director Amrita Sharan in a statement said, “It has been observed that there are instances where employee have interacted, posted videos in uniform in Air India aircraft, aired views on electronic and social media portraying the company in bad light, despite the fact that time and again instructions have been issues advising employees to refrain from doing so.”

“This is to reiterate that no employee in an individual capacity or on behalf of a group, Union or association of employees shall issue a statement with media on any matter related to the company without prior authorization in writing by the CMD,” Sharan said in a statement.”

