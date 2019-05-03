‘Any particular religion cannot be equated with violence’, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechuri makes a controversial statement

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechuri stirred controversy by saying that it is wrong to equate any particular religion with violence. He made this controversial statement while addressing an election campaign meeting at Bhopal for Congress candidate Dig Vijay Singh. He said that even the Hindu epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata are filled with instances of violence and it is illogical to say that Hindus are non-violent.

Yechuri said in an event that “Ramayana and Mahabharata are also filled with instances of violence and battles. Being a pracharak, you narrate the epics but still claim Hindus can’t be violent? What is the logic behind saying there is a religion which engages in violence and we Hindus don’t.”

He also accused that the RSS has formed a private army to oppose cow slaughtering. The CPM leader also claimed that the alliance of opposition parties will remove Narendra Modi from the rule.

Both BJP and Shiv Sena came against the Communist leader’s opinion.

BJP intellectual Subramanian Swamy has criticised CPM leader’s statement. He is a message shared in his Twitter account said that ‘Hindu minded Media persons interviewing me today were agitated by Sitaram Yechuri’s hate remarks on Ramayana Katha. I told them that they should have asked him to first change his name from Sitaram to Mar(x)Leni(n)= Marleni’.

Shiv Sena leader Sanja Raut said that ” , “Ramayana and Mahabharata conveyed one central message – the victory of good over evil. Sitaram Yechury’s ideology is his own. His ideology has only one objective, which is to attack Hindus and make oneself the premier secular person.”