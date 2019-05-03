Arvind Kejriwal who hits out at claim that “14 AAP MLAs were in touch with the BJP” says this

Hitting out at the Union Minister Vijay Goel after he claimed that 14 AAP MLA’s are keeping in touch with the BJP, The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejiriwal on Friday responded that is it not easy to buy AAP leaders.

“Goyal Sahib, baat kahan phasi hai? Aap kitna de rahe ho? Woh kitna mang rahe hain. (Where are you facing a deadlock? How much are you paying? How much are they demanding?)” he said taking a dig at Goyal.

“Modi ji, will you topple every government run by an opposition party by buying MLAs in the respective states? Is this your definition of democracy? And from where do you bring so much money to buy MLAs? You have tried to buy our MLA many times. Buying AAP leaders is not easy at all,” Delhi CM asserted in another tweet.

The election in Delhi will be conducted on May 12 for 7 Lok Sabha seats.General elections in the country have been scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from April 11 and ending on May 19