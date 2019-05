Three people have been arrested for trying to break an ATM machine in Coimbatore city today

The reports have asserted that the ATM situated at Kavundampalayam was entered by three auto drivers. Camera footage shows that two went out and another person try to break the machine.

As the alaram bell rang they went escaped, the police who went to the spot checked the footage and identified the auto rickshaw drivers and managed to arrest them around 5 AM.