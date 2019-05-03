Birthday Bumps Kill Student, Virender Sehwag Calls it an Assault

In a shocking incident, a student has been reported to be dead after the kicking of him by his friends, whose over-enthusiasm in giving him birthday bumps went terribly wrong. About 6-8 students kicked the birthday boy in multiple parts of the body and the student passed away.

Former Indian cricketer, Virender Sehwag expressed his shock about the incident as he wrote on Twitter:

“This is so sad. A student who was given birthday bumps passed away. This is an assault and no way to celebrate. Please be responsible and no birthday bumps. It isn’t funny for anyone.”

The location of the tragedy or the source of the video clip in which the student is beaten is not yet known.