Bogus Voting In Vadakara; UDF alleges LDF members did fake voting in 82 poll booths, files complaint to collector

May 3, 2019, 03:02 pm IST
Right after Bogus voting allegation in Kasarkode and Kannur was never over this new turn in post-poll will bring shock to the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

The UDF has now put forward a new allegation that after  fake casting of votes in Kannur and Kasarkode the same has happen in the 82  polling booths of Vadakara.

The UDF’s ace candidate Muralidharan’s chief election agent and KPCC general secretary Adv. K. Praveen Kumar has alleged that the LDF workers in Vadakara have made a false impression and engaged in bogus voting.

Praveen Kumar has filed a complaint to the Kozhikode district Collector.

The complainant alleged that some of the booths in Thalassery, Koothuparambu and Nadapuram constituencies had been bogged down. From these three constituecies bogus voting has been asserted from 82 booths according to the complaint filed by Praveen Kumar.

The police had earlier filed case against three accused in Kannur bogus voting case

