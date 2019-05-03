Boy steers pick-up van aside to safety after father died of cardiac arrest while driving

The workaholic Shivakumar was on his way to his delivering spot along with his son to deliver cookers manufactured from an industrial estate.

After a long 97-km drive, that father felt a mild pain on his chest which was a cardiac arrest when he was about to reach his destination around 12 noon. He in turn lost control over his wheels. His 10 year old son who was unaware of what is happening suddenly without knowingly any driving skill steered the vehicle to safety which avoided a mishap.

Crying out loud he later understood his father has passed away. Puneerth who was a boy studying in class V at a government Primary school at Allalasandra in Koratagere taluk was enjoying with his father on the eve of his summer vacation. His younger brother who is a first standard student found it very difficult to understand the reality that his father has passed away.

Shivkumar took himself to work even on May Day and its was on the same day that the mishap happened. His wife work on a garment factory.

Shivakuaar passed away at an younger age leaving behind his family.

Being a natural death the body was released after the regular postmortem.