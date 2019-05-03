Cyclone Fani: Heavy rainfall in Odisha, Andhra and West Bengal

Cyclone Fani, the most severe cyclonic storm over the east coast in nearly two decades, made a landfall in Odisha’s Puri around 9:05 am on Friday, hours ahead of its expected time, packing winds up to 175 kmph before the landfall.

Cyclone Fani’s landfall started near Puri with wind velocity of 150 to 175 kmph. Its eye diameter was 28 km. Apart from Odisha, the storm affected other states on the east coast – West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds lashed coastal district so f the adjoining states. Schools in West Bengal have been closed for the day.

Goast guards, NDRF teams, Air force and Navy are all on alert in case of an eventuality. An estimated 10,000 villages and 52 towns in Odisha was hit by the ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm. A total of 11.5 lakh people in Odisha were moved to safer areas by Thursday.