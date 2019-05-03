Latest NewsNEWS

Cyclone Fani: PM Modi assures Centre’s support to states; EC withdraws MCC in four districts

May 3, 2019, 02:13 pm IST
While addressing the poll rally in Rajasthan the PrimeMinister Modi asserted that the center will be providing the complete support to the victim states.

“We have gathered here today. At the same time, the people living in the coastal areas in eastern and southern India are facing an extremely severe cyclone. The Centre is in continuous contact with the governments in Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.” he asserted.

The Election Commission also took away the Mode Code of Conduct in the 11 coastal districts of Odisha to help facilitate rehabilitation work in these areas.

