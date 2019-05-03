Date, Website and How? Want to know all the information related to CBSE Class 10 exam results 2019

The Central Board of Secondary Education has now surprised the students by early releasing the exam results of Class 12 and it is sure they will be updating the class 10 results soon. Just like the previous year the Central education department has now collaborated with Microsoft and Google to host the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations.

How to check on internet

The results will be made available for the sudents wth NIC support integration. The sudents can download their marks through results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. In case, these websites are inaccessible, students can view their marks at bing.com.

How to check on app

CBSE results can be downloaded from play store — aka.ms/sms. The candidates are supposed to enroll with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks.

How to check via phone call



The CBSE class 10 results will also be available on phone. The students from Delhi have to call 24300699 while for subscribers in other parts of the country, the number is 011 – 24300699