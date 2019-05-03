Latest NewsNEWS

Democracy for the PM meant forming government by “buying” opposition party MLAs asserts Arvind Kejriwal

May 3, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
The Delhi Chief Minister Arvid Kereriwal made his opinion aganist the Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP claimed that the 14 MLA’s from AAP is keeping in touch with the them. The Delhi CM asked asking if democracy for the PM meant forming government by “buying” opposition party MLAs.

He also asserted that it is not easy for anyone to buy the AAP members.

“Does democracy mean buying other party’s MLAs and forming government through it to Modi ji. How does BJP has this amount of money to buy MLAs. Earlier also you have tried to buy our MLAs but it isn’t that easy to buy AAP members,” he said in a tweet.

In his next tweet he posted the cropped picture of the news report about allegation by  Union Minister Vijay Goel why his talks over buying 14 AAP MLAs is stuck, how much are you offering and how much are they asking for”

