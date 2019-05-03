Doctor arrested for using HIV infested syringe on 90 people including 65 children

At least 90 people, inducing 65 children are believed to have been infected with the HIV virus in Pakistan by a doctor using a contaminated syringe.

The doctor himself is HIV infected according to reports.

Authorities were first alerted last week after 18 children have shown positive on HIV test. This prompted the health officials to carry out wider screenings.

The results have asserted that further more were infected.

More than 90 people have tested HIV positive and the number of children is around 65,” Dr Abdul Rehaman, a district health official.

When the source of the virus was examined, it led to only a single doctor, who appears to have been using a contaminated syringe on patients.

Azra Pechuho, Sindh province’s health minister, confirmed his arrest.

Pakistan is considered a low prevalence country for HIV, but the disease is expanding – mostly among intravenous drug users, sex workers and migrant labourers returning from the Gulf.