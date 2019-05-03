Indian Photo Journalist arrested in Sri Lanka for this reason

An Indian based photo journalist has been arrested in Sri Lanka who was covering the aftermath of Easter Sunday bombings for alleged unauthorized entry into a school. He forcibly entered a school in Negombo city to speak to its authorities.

The alleged is identified as Siddiqui Ahamad Danish, who is working for Reuters news agency is hailing from Delhi.

He was arrested on the charges of unauthorized entry and was later remanded by the Negombo magistrate till May 15, police said.

According to media reports, the journalist had attempted to enter the school to obtain information regarding a student who was killed in the serial bombings in Sri Lanka when parents who were at the school at the time alerted the police.