In Indian Premier League Cricket, Mumbai Indian entered play-off. They defeated SunRisers Hyderabad. Both the team scored 162 runs in the fixed 20 overs. And the in the super over Mumbai scored 9 runs.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bat. Mumbai is placed third with 14 points and Hyderabad fourth with twelve.

Score Board: Mumbai Indians: 162/5

SunRisers : 162/6

Super over – Mumbai Indians: 9 runs

SunRisers : 8/2