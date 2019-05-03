Our Primary aim is to defeat BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said his party’s primary aim in Uttar Pradesh is to defeat the BJP and where it does not have a strong candidate, it is giving help to the SP or BSP.

Gandhi’s remarks echoed the views of his sister and party general secretary in-charge eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had said on Wednesday that her party has fielded candidates either with prospects of victory or having potential to damage the BJP’s chances. “It is pretty clear that in UP a secular formation is going to win, there are no questions about it. Whether it is BSP, SP, or Congress, a secular formation is winning,” Rahul Gandhi said in an interview to NDTV in Rajasthan’s Chomu.

Asked if the Congress was dividing the anti-BJP vote in the state, he said: “No, where we do not have a strong candidate, we are giving help to the SP or BSP. We are going to harm the BJP. Where we have solid candidates, we are in our space.” The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal are in an alliance in the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha seats.