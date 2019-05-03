Pakistan using ‘terrorism as tool’ against India,says former CIA director

Former CIA acting director Michael Morell, in a podcast discussion with Kurt Campbell and Rich Verma on Thursday, alleged that Pakistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world. Pakistan has “created terrorist groups to be a tool” in their struggle against India, Morell said.

Campbell, the former Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian Affairs and Verma, the former US Ambassador to India, now regularly host ‘The Tealeaves’ Podcast of the Asia Group.

“What they don’t realise is that it’s impossible to keep those terrorist groups under control. And that eventually comes back to bite you. You know, I believe that Pakistan, at the end of the day, maybe the most dangerous country in the world,” Morell said.

Morell who played a key role in the Abbottabad raid that killed Osama bin Laden — the al-Qaeda chief and mastermind behind the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States — in a safe house in Pakistan, said that the population of this South Asian country is exploding, and the demographics are awful.

“The economy’s going nowhere. It simply can’t provide the jobs that need to be provided for the young people who are entering the labour force. The education system is literally broken. I went to Pakistan more often than I went to any other country when I was deputy director,” he said, referring to his impression about Pakistan when he was the deputy head in the CIA during the Obama administration.