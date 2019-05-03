Latest NewsIndia

Pakistan Wanted Masood Azhar’s Ban to be Put Off Till Elections in India are Over, Here is Why

May 3, 2019, 06:52 am IST
Less than a minute

In what is seen as a major diplomatic success of India, the UN has designated Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. Masood Azhar is the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which carried out a suicide bombing in February killing 40 troops in Indian-administered Kashmir and responsible for many other terror activities.

It was the Chinese objection that delayed this move for so long, but it is reported now that when Pakistan and China understood that they might not be able to block Masood Azhar’s global terror tag any longer but wanted the United Nations to designate the Jaish boss as a global terrorist only after the Indian elections.

India was in the middle of national elections and Pakistan wanted to ensure that the ban is not helping Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in the middle of a campaign for a second term, people familiar with developments said.

But the United States, which played a lead role in nudging China to back down on the Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar ban, was unwilling and had proposed April 23. The date was then moved by the US to April 30 and later a compromise of May 1 was reached.

