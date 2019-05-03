Poetry Plagiarism Controversy: University Grants Commission issues notice against writer Deepa Nishanth

The University Grants Commission has issued notice against the principal of Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur in relation with the poetry plagiarism controversy against Left intellectual and writer Deepa Nishanth. Deepa Nishanth is faculty in the Malayalam department in the college.

The UGC has asked in the notice to submit a detailed report about the plagiarism controversy. The notice also demands to make clear the stand of the college management in the issue. The UGC took this action after receiving a complaint questioning the integrity of Deepa Nishanth.

Deepa Nishanth has published a poem written by Malayalam poet S.Kalesh in her name in service magazine. Art first Deepa did not agree that she copied the poem. Later she revealed that the poem was given Sree Chithran a left-leaned orator and her friend saying that it is his poem. She expressed an apology to Kalesh on the matter.

Deepa has responded to the notice by sharing a troll on her official Facebook page.