Latest NewsNEWS

Priyanka Gandhi says she had stopped children from raising wrong slogans on notice by the apex child rights body

May 3, 2019, 04:52 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

After the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) served a notice to the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi she has stopped children from raising wrong slogans ans in turn asked them to raise good slogans.

The children were playing among themselves. When I got down to meet them, they raised some slogans. As soon as they raised wrong slogans, I stopped them and told them to raise good slogans instead,”she said.

The Child rights body, has issued a notice to Priyanka  on Thurday on the grounds that she has misguided the children.

The complaint pertains to a video in which children were seen using abusive language in front of Vadra.

The body has asked the Congress leader to provide details regarding the children who raised the slogan within three days,including their names address and on which condition they reached there.

Tags

Related Articles

Woman patient allegedly gang-raped in ICU

Mar 25, 2019, 12:09 pm IST

Sri Lanka Bombings : Islamic State claims responsibility

Apr 24, 2019, 06:46 am IST

Robbery attempt at Chennai bank, thief trapped by the Police after in minutes

Apr 23, 2018, 04:25 pm IST

Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament: Indian boxers enter quarterfinals

Feb 17, 2019, 05:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close