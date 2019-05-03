Priyanka Gandhi says she had stopped children from raising wrong slogans on notice by the apex child rights body

After the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) served a notice to the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi she has stopped children from raising wrong slogans ans in turn asked them to raise good slogans.

The children were playing among themselves. When I got down to meet them, they raised some slogans. As soon as they raised wrong slogans, I stopped them and told them to raise good slogans instead,”she said.

The Child rights body, has issued a notice to Priyanka on Thurday on the grounds that she has misguided the children.

The complaint pertains to a video in which children were seen using abusive language in front of Vadra.

The body has asked the Congress leader to provide details regarding the children who raised the slogan within three days,including their names address and on which condition they reached there.