Rajinikanth’s crew attacked with stones pelting by Mumbai college students

According to several media news report, college students who tried to shoot pictures and videos of Rajini Kanth’s upcoming film ” Darbar” film sets was discouraged by the crew members from getting close which lead to the fight between two parties.

The students who got angry pelted stones at the crew from the terrace of the college building.

The film’s director AR Murugadoss has reportedly taken up the issue with the college management. No official confirmation has been given if the shoot location will be changed. The shoot has been halted, as per reports.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara recently joined the sets of the film, which features Rajini in a cop role after 25 years. A leaked picture from the shooting spot, featuring Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu, later confirmed the presence of these actors in the film.