Ramayana and Mahabharata proves that “even Hindus can be violent” : Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday that epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata proves that “even Hindus can be violent”.

“Ramayana and Mahabharata are also filled with instances of violence and battles. Being a pracharak (RSS functionaries), you narrate the epics but still claim Hindus can’t be violent? What is the logic behind saying that there’s a religion which engages in violence and we Hindus don’t,” Yechury said at an event in Bhopal.

He further slammed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for creating a “private Army” on the “pretext of cow slaughter”.

Claiming that the alliance would collectively remove PM Narendra Modi, Yechury said the alliance has an alternative to him.

Also present on the occasion, Congress’s Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh said, “it’s not a general election but a fight to keep the Constitution intact.”