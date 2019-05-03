Re-Polling will be conducted at these 5 polling booths on May 6 says Election Commission

The Election Commission has decided to conduct re polling at five booths on May 6. The re-polling will be conducted at booths in Andra Pradesh.The State Chief Electorl Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has confirmed about the re-polling and asserted that the same will be done at the districts in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

Mr Dwivedi had earlier sent proposals to the Election Commission seeking re-polling in five polling stations.

The decision was taken on the grounds that many could not make use of their voting right mainly due to technical glitches in the Electronic Voting Machines.The other reason was due to the violence that took place on the election day in these districts.

Re-polling will be conducted in Narsaraopeta Constituency – Booth No. 94, Guntur West Constituency Booth No. – 244 in Guntur district, Kovvur Constituency- Booth No. 41, Sullurupeta Constituency – Booth No. 97, in Nellore and Yerragondapalem – Booth No. 197 in Prakasam district.