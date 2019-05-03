Shahid Afridi in his autobiography says Gautam Gambhir lacks personality and has an attitude problem.

The former Pakistan Captian Shaid Afraid has now asserted that the former Indian Opener bastamn Gautham Gambir has no personality and even has attitude problem.

“Some rivalries were personal, some professional. First the curious case of Gambhir. Oh poor Gautam. He and his attitude problem. He who has no personality. He who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He who has no great records just a lot of attitude.” he wrote in his book “Game Changer”.

Afridi said that Gambir acted like he was like those high end characters like Don Bradman and James Bond.

In Karachi we call guys like him saryal (burnt up). Its simple, I like happy, positive people. Doesn’t matter if they are aggressive or competitive, but you have to be positive and Gambhir wasn’t,” he wrote in his autobiography.

Both of them went for a fight with words in 2007 in Kanpur. Both Afridi and Gambhir were booked for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct.