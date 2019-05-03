Special Branch Initiates Investigation on Swamy Using IG’s Official Car to Meet Kummanam Rajasekharan

Special Branch has started an inquiry on how Sreekrishnananda Swamy from Payyannur Math was able to travel in I.G’s official car to take part in a programme conducted in front of the residence of NDA candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan.

The programme was about converting materials like shawls and other objects Kummanam received during his campaign into useful objects like bags and covers. To this programme, Sreekrishnananda Swamy arrived in the official car of I.G Dinendra Kashyap.

Special branch took notice of this and soon an investigation was initiated. I.G’s office said that the car was to drop Swamy( who reached official residence of I.G) to Railway station, but on the way, Swamy got down at Kummanam’s residence. The office said I.G was not in the car and that he was not aware of Swamy stopping at Kummanam’s residence.