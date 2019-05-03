This CBSE Class 12 topper who scored 499/500 says she lost her one mark because of Social Media

Hansika Shukla who scored 499 out of 500 has asserted that she lost her one mark in English as she spend unnecessary time in Social Media’s. The humanities student has scored 100 marks in all other subjects Political Science, Psychology, History, and Hindustani vocals except for English.

She wishes to join Delhi University to pursue Psychology ans she is hailing from Ghaziabad.

“Psychology interests me and I would prefer to study at Lady Shri Ram College.” The topper aims for the civil service examination. “My goal is to become an IAS or IFS officer as I always keen to serve the nation.”

THIS IS HOW SHE PREPARED HERSELF

Regarding the preparation, Hansika said, “There is no time limit and pressure to get success. I go through the books and school note to prepare for the examination.” The topper categorically mentioned that she did not take help of any private tuition or online study material for the exam preparation. “The NCERT books and study materials are enough and there is no need to confuse yourself by studying other materials available online.”

“If I would have concentrated more on study, apart from whatever time I have wasted in doing online chat or playing games, I may not have missed a mark in English,” the 17-year-old said.

she added. asserting that the social media platforms will distract the students.