Visuals Meant to be Kept Secret Given to CPI(M), Complaint Filed Against District Collector

It is widely assumed that electoral malpractices do take place in elections in India, but unlike never before the news of such practices are coming out this time. CPI(M), after being on the defensive, following the video evidence of their workers doing fake votes came out, has been desperately trying to regain some of the lost ground. They did so by throwing allegations of fake voting by Muslim league but hasn’t worked as well as they wanted.

But now, in yet another interesting development, UDF has questioned how CPI(M) had access to the visuals which was captured in election commission’s camera. UDF candidate K Sudhakaran filed a complaint against the district collector that he succumbed to the pressure of the ruling party and compromised the secret nature of a system meant for the proper conduct of elections.

CPI(M) along with visuals from webcasting had also released visuals from cameras placed in booths by the election commission. It is against this that Sudhakaran has approached election commission.

“The visuals which were meant to be kept secret were given to LDF workers. This is a serious offense” says Sudhakaran in his complaint.