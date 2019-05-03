Latest NewsNEWS

Woman wants to divorce her husband because he stopped her from playing PUBG

May 3, 2019, 04:11 pm IST
This women from UAE wants to divorce her husband for not allowing her to play PUBG. The young woman who is in her twenties living in UAE asked for a divorce from her hasband sice he asked her not to play the online game.

The unidentified woman sought the help from the Ajman police’s social centre after a fight over the game with her husband turned violent.

The woman justified her demand for divorce by saying that she was being deprived of her right to choose her means of entertainment as she derived pleasure and comfort from the game,” said Al Hosani, who is the director of the Social Centre at Ajman Police.

