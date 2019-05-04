Latest NewsIndia

Girl cuts penis of rapist during a rape attempt

May 4, 2019, 05:37 pm IST
A girl has chopped off the penis of the rapist during a rape attempt. The incident occurred in Haryana.

A minor girl aged 17 has cut the penis of the 23-year-old rapist. The rapist named Raeiz has been admitted in hospital and his condition is critical.

Raiz tried to rape the Dalit girl who went to the forest. But the girl seized the knife from him and chopped off his penis. The village people who heard his crying take him to the hospital.

The police have registered a case against him. The police have also tightened security in the area as the issue may grow into a communal issue.

