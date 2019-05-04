CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to release on 2020

May 4, 2019, 10:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

‘Bollywood’s Mr.Perfectionist’ Aamir Khan’s new film will be released on Christmas next year. The makers of the film announced that Christmas 2020.

The film is titled “Laal Singh Chaddha”. “Secret Superstar” helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni.

The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ 1994 classic “Forrest Gump”.

Aamir had announced the project on his birthday in March. The movie is expected to go on floors in October.

