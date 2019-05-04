Latest NewsIndia

Actor Siddharth trolls ‘Narendra Modi- Akshay Kumar’ interview

May 4, 2019, 04:09 pm IST
South Indian Actor Siddharth has come forward trolling the interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. He on his social media handle raised his criticism by mocking them. He on his official Twitter account shared a message in which he says that he is wishing to interview US president Donald Trump.

Siddharth wrote ” since you’re getting ready to be re-elected soon, might I suggest an interview with me during your elections? I have crucial questions about how you eat fruit, your sleep and work habits and also your cute personality. I have an Indian passport. DM me please”.

