Actor Siddharth trolls ‘Narendra Modi- Akshay Kumar’ interview

South Indian Actor Siddharth has come forward trolling the interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. He on his social media handle raised his criticism by mocking them. He on his official Twitter account shared a message in which he says that he is wishing to interview US president Donald Trump.
Siddharth wrote ” since you’re getting ready to be re-elected soon, might I suggest an interview with me during your elections? I have crucial questions about how you eat fruit, your sleep and work habits and also your cute personality. I have an Indian passport. DM me please”.
Hey @realDonaldTrump since you're getting ready to be re-elected soon, might I suggest an interview with me during your elections? I have crucial questions about how you eat fruit, your sleep and work habits and also your cute personality. I have an Indian passport. DM me please.
— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 3, 2019
Do we have journalists in India who can ask questions like this to a leader without sycophantic tongue wagging? And if they do exist, will they ever have access to @narendramodi ji? We deserve the real narrative or else we will end up as a kingdom! #Democracy #journalism #truth https://t.co/1BOxcafIVs
— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) May 3, 2019
