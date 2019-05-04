Anti-Hindu statement: Baba Ramdev and other Hindu saints filed a complaint against CPM leader Sitaram Yechuri

A group of Hindu saints under the leadership of Yoga guru and Hindu spiritual leader Baba Ramdev filed a complaint against CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechuri, for his anti- Hindu statements he had delivered at Bhopal yesterday.

The Hindu spiritual leaders made an official complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Haridwar.

The CPM leader made statements against Hindus yesterday while speaking in an election campaigning meeting of Congress leader Dig Vijay Singh. He said that Hinduism is also violent and said that the holy epics, Ramayan and Mahabharat are filled with stories of violence and killings. He also said that kings and principalities fought wars among themselves.

The statement by Sitaram Yechury came under severe criticism and is interpreted as playing into the hands of minority fundamentalists groups and secular groups trying to tarnish the image of Hinduism.

Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut, came down strongly against Sitaram Yechury and said that if the communist leader was not happy about Hinduism then he should change his first name ‘Sitaram’.

The Shiv Sena leader also said that Hinduism is speaking about the victory of good over evil. He asked if communist will interpret Indian soldiers protecting the country from Pakistani terrorists as ‘violence’.