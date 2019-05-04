Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Brazilian beauty Bruna Abdullah is creating waves on the internet with her bikini photos

May 4, 2019, 11:39 pm IST
Brazilian model-turned-actress Bruna Abdullah rising the heat by her bikini pictures.


Bruna became popular for her role as ‘Mary’ in the adult-comedy movie ‘Grand Masti’.


Born in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Bruna came to India as a tourist and began working as an actress.

She got many TV commercials offers post appearing in the video.

Brazilian beauty Bruna made entry into Bollywood by featuring in an item number in the movie ‘Cash’.

She is also famous for her song ‘Main Tera Hero’ in Akshay Kumar and John Abraham starrer film ‘Desi Boyz’.

 

