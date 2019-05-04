DYFI leader and friend arrested for raping housewife repeatedly in Koratty

The police have arrested a DYFI leader and his friend for raping a housewife in Koratty.

The suspects have been identified as Manapully Srikanth who is working as the Mattathur DYFI area secretary and his friend Sandeep another native of Kolathur. Both of them are remanded by the court.

It is reported that both of them have taken advantage of the their friendship with woman. It is also reported that both of them raped her numerous time since 2016.

The compliant was filed this week.

“The arrest was delayed as the investigation was progressing. Since the probe is underway more details are withheld,” said police.