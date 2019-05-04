Latest NewsNEWS

DYFI leader and friend arrested for raping housewife repeatedly in Koratty

May 4, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

The police have arrested a DYFI leader and his friend for raping a housewife in Koratty.

The suspects have been identified as Manapully Srikanth who is working as the Mattathur DYFI area secretary and his friend Sandeep another native of Kolathur. Both of them are remanded by the court.

It is reported that both of them have taken advantage of the their friendship with woman. It is also reported that both of them raped her numerous time since 2016.

The compliant was filed this week.

“The arrest was delayed as the investigation was progressing. Since the probe is underway more details are withheld,” said police.

Tags

Related Articles

Man arrested for running fake call centre

Jun 18, 2017, 06:59 pm IST

INS Vikramaditya : India’s largest warship and pride of Indian Navy -All you need to know

Dec 4, 2017, 09:12 pm IST
lion

Lion attempts to Open a car door. Watch Video

May 11, 2018, 08:16 pm IST

ASHA worker abducts new born baby from govt hospital

Oct 28, 2017, 07:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close