Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg founds a new way to sleep his wife

Mark Zuckerberg has built an innovative “sleep box” for his wife Priscilla Chan to help with her recent bout of sleeplessness.

On Sunday, the Facebook founder shared his invention on Instagram, explaining that Chan has had “a hard time sleeping through the night” since having the couple’s two young children, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg and August Chan Zuckerberg, in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

The ‘sleep box’ emits a very faint light between 6 am and 7 am, when their daughters Max and August usually wake up. The box doesn’t show the time as that would cause stress for his wife Priscilla Chan, and disrupt her sleep.

Several people have praised the Facebook creator over his practical invention, with his Instagram post garnering almost 450,000 likes in a day.