Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg founds a new way to sleep his wife

Mark Zuckerberg has built an innovative “sleep box” for his wife Priscilla Chan to help with her recent bout of sleeplessness.
On Sunday, the Facebook founder shared his invention on Instagram, explaining that Chan has had “a hard time sleeping through the night” since having the couple’s two young children, Maxima Chan Zuckerberg and August Chan Zuckerberg, in 2015 and 2017 respectively.
The ‘sleep box’ emits a very faint light between 6 am and 7 am, when their daughters Max and August usually wake up. The box doesn’t show the time as that would cause stress for his wife Priscilla Chan, and disrupt her sleep.
Several people have praised the Facebook creator over his practical invention, with his Instagram post garnering almost 450,000 likes in a day.
Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light — visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!
