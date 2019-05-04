HEALTH ALERT; This is why State Health Department has issued a health alert against these infectious diseases in Kochi

The health department has issued an alert against the outbreak of infectious diseases like dengue. The reason behind this is as the summer showers intensified. The residents from those ares where dengue has been reported are told to take extra care. The department asserted that the vulnerable areas include plantations and migrant laborer’s colonies.

The intermediate rain which is followed after that drought is the major reason for the spreading of increased breeding of Dengue causing mosquitoes.The high daytime temperature coupled with evening showers also helps increase mosquito density.

The preventive measure include,. proper waste management and source reduction.Chances for outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases are higher this year as the city corporation is yet to intensify the pre-monsoon cleaning.

The education minister C. Raveendranath asserted that he will chair a district level review on pre-monsoon cleaning and prevention of infectious disease outbreak.