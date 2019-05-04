“I will personally take you to psychiatrist” Gambir hits back at Afraidi over his controversial “attitude” remark

It was on Saturday that politician turned cricketer Gauthum Gambir had made a hit back at the Afridi telling that he would personally take Afridi to a psychiatrist. The Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had asserted that Gambir was a attitude less person and has no records, in his autobiography “Game Changer”.

Busy campaigning for the BJP from the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Gambhir said, “You are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist.”

“Some rivalries were personal, some professional. First the curious case of Gambhir. Oh poor Gautam. He and his attitude problem. He who has no personality. He who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He who has no great records just a lot of attitude.” Afraidi wrote in his in his autobiography ‘Game Changer’.

Both of them had never shared a good rapport on the field.

The duo were involved in a clash in 2007 during an ODI match between India and Pakistan in Kanpur.