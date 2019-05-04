‘It is NIA to respond on revelation that Sri Lankan terrorists visited Kerala’, says DGP Behra

Kerala police chief Loknath Behra IPS made it clear that it is not he but National Investigation Agency (NIA) must respond to the revelation made by Sri Lankan Army chief.

“It is the NIA which investigates cases that have international connections. The Kerala Police cannot reveal much information about such cases. That is not the right procedure. The possibility of people from other countries visiting Kerala cannot be ignored as it is a popular tourist destination,” said DGP Loknath Behra IPS.

Earlier the Sri Lankan army chief Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, in an interview to BBC, said that those behind the terror attacks had travelled to India and visited Kashmir, Bangaluru and Kerala.

Senanayake had claimed the terrorists were probably imparting training to like-minded individuals in Kerala and Kashmir, both at the southern and northern extremities of India.

The NIA has obtained evidence that Riyaz Aboobacker, who was arrested from Kerala’s Palakkad, was interested in the speeches of Zahran Hashim, the main conspirator of the Sri Lankan blasts and the leader of the National Thowheed Jamath. Riyaz had also shared these speeches on social media and NIA reportedly has evidence on this.