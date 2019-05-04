Latest NewsNEWS

Mumtaz’s death news dismissed, “she is fit and fine” says family

May 4, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Less than a minute

 

One among the family members of veteran actor Mumtaz has confirmed that the death news related to the actress is total fake and the star is really fit and fine.

There were reports on social media that the actor passed away on Firday.

“She is alive, fit and fine. she wants to know why everybody is spreading false news,” a family member told PTI.

The veteran actress lives on London with her family. Last year there were rumours that she had fallen ill and passed away which was declined by her daughter on social media.

One of the popular actresses in the 1970s, Mumtaz featured in films such as “Mela”, “Apradh”, “Nagin”, “Bramachari”, “Ram Aur Shyam”, “Do Raste” and “Khilona”.

