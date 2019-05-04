NEWS

Pakistan continues to sponsor terrorist groups that launched deadly attacks in India says US Think-Tank

May 4, 2019, 01:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

A prominent “Think-Tank” expert asserted that the Pakistan is still sponsoring terror outfits to the terrorost groups which launched deadly attacks in India because Islamabad has “paid no price for its perfidy”.

Pakistan continues to sponsor terrorist groups that launched deadly attacks in India. It has paid no price for its perfidy,” Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies told lawmakers during a Congressional hearing early this week. “We must continue to combat state sponsors of terror and make hard decisions about countries such as Pakistan,” he added.

Referring to Pakistan’s steady support to Taliban, much to the detriment of the US in Afghanistan, Roggio also did not encourage  the US move to withdraw troops from there.

“Its support for the Taliban has been unwavering and is leading us to defeat in Afghanistan he added.

