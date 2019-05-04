Perale Maaney’s ‘Bridal Shower’ photos go viral; Photos

Malayalam actress and Bigg Boss Malayalam finalist Pearle Maaney is all ready to tie the knot with actor Srinish Aravind. Pearle, bride-to-be recently enjoyed a surprise bachelorette party 03 May night.

Pearle is a popular VJ and model who while Srinish has acted in Malayalam and Tamil TV serials. The duo met on Bigg Boss Malayalam, which was hosted by actor Mohanlal.

An official announcement on Pearle and Srinish’s engagement was made in January this year. Srinish spoke about the engagement on Rimi Tomy’s Onnum Onnum Moonu show a few months ago.

The couple are all set to wed in a Hindu and Catholic wedding ceremony, the Catholic rites wedding will be held tomorrow whereas the Hindu wedding is set for May 8.

Sand in the Hair… salty wind… but all we have now are “Sweetest Memories”?…@naarisweddings click Gepostet von Pearle Maaney am Samstag, 4. Mai 2019

None of them are similar… each one of them is special.. even though a lot of them are missing in this picture just… Gepostet von Pearle Maaney am Samstag, 4. Mai 2019