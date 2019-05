Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan’s new film will be released in September this year. The film is backed by Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions.

The makers of the film announced that the title of the film will be declared soon.

The project was earlier named “Hunter”.

As per reports, the film which is set in 1780, shows Saif as a failed Hindu ascetic. The movie, directed by Navdeep Singh, also features “Mukkabaaz” actor Zoya Hussain and Manav Vij.