Sexually assaulting minor girl: POSCO case against CPM Councillor

May 4, 2019, 04:48 pm IST
The police registered POSCO case against an LDF municipal councillor in Malappuram for sexually assaulting a minor girl. The case was charged against Shamsuddhin who is CPM councillor of Valanchery municipal corporation. The case was charged after the Childline officials take the issue before district collector and SP.

The case is that Shamsuddhin who made acquittance with the girl when she was studying in the 10th standard take her many places and sexually assaulted her.

Shamsuddin won as CPM independent candidate, The Muslim League accused that he is using political pressure to solve the case. The opposition has demanded his resignation.

