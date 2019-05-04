Voter asks ‘what you have done for us?; candidate says ‘Bharat mata Ki Jai’; Video

A video of a BJP MP skipping the question from his voter has become viral in the social media. The sitting MP from West Delhi and BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh has to face the bitter question from a voter.

During a meeting, a voter has raised a question to Singh that what he has done for the people in the last five years. Singh initially keeps silent and the man again raised the question. Then Singh asked people to call ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

See the Video: