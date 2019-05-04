‘Will Innocent and Suresh Gopi win this election? Actor Sreenivasan reveals his opinion

Actor -writer Sreenivasan has expressed his opinion on the possibilities of the actor -turned politicians Innocent and Suresh Gopi’s election verdict. He in a media interview said that actor Innocent has a high possibility of a second win from Chalalkkudy Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MP from the constituency, Innocent is the LDF candidate. He also said that Suresh Gopi will secure more votes in Thrissur. Suresh Gopi, the Rajya Sabha member is the BJP candidate in Thrissur.

He also made it clear that the bogus voting is not a new thing in party villages in the Kannur. Even he was also a victim of bogus voting. It happened 30 years ago. He reached his polling booth in Kannur from Chennai only to cast his vote. But found that somebody has earlier cast his vote. So by this, it can be understood that the bogus voting existed from the very beginning, the actor added.