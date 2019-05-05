KeralaLatest News

CPI(M) Leader Accused of Raping a Minor, POCSO Case Taken

May 5, 2019, 10:54 am IST
Less than a minute

A POCSO case has been taken against Shamsudeen, a CPI(M) muncipal member of Valanchery Muncipality. He is a CPI(M) independent member and a resident of Kavupuram and has allegedly raped a minor. Amidst the allegations that there are attempts to settle the case, the complaint was handed over to DYSP.

There are unconfirmed reports that Shamsudeen has left the country. The victim, in a statement said that she was abused in many places including the residence of valanchery S.I. She said she was threatened so far and that is why couldn’t reveal her experience yet. The case was registered after the relatives of the girl approached Child Line.

