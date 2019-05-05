Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Prakash Raj to campaign for AAP in Delhi

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj will campaign for the AAP in Delhi for a week. Mr Raj began his campaign from the Northeast Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday evening with a meeting in support of AAP candidate Dilip Pandey at Babarpur.

Mr Raj, who fought the Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate from the Bengaluru Central seat, said that people need to come together to ‘reclaim the republic’ of the country which is on the verge of losing with the onslaught of communal and hatred politics.

‘AAP is fighting elections on the issues of health, education, their vision, and based on their work. I am here to support such candidates, such party, which is fighting for a change in this election compared to other parties,’ he said.

‘This is what we need. This is my gesture and my belief that different people with different thought processes but love for the country need to come to-gether to reclaim our republic, which is on the verge — and which we may lose — with the onslaught of communal and hatred politics of the government that is in place,’ Mr Raj said.