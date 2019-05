Pakistan government has launched another initiative for overseas Pakistanis to facilitate them in resolving ‘unforeseen’ problems back home as they work abroad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan posted a statement – issued by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistan and HRD – on social media over the weekend about a new app to help Pakistanis abroad with visa, work, legal and family issues.

