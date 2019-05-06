ATP Rankings: Roger Federer climbs to third position

In Tennis, the former world number one Roger Federer has returned to third positions in the ATP Men’s rankings released today, replacing Alexander Zverev after the reigning champion was knocked out of the Munich Open at the quarter-finals stage.

Federer, who has won a record 20 Grand Slams, is making his return to court at the Madrid Open this week after three years’ absence.

Novak Djokovic remains first ahead of Rafael Nadal to mark the Serb’s 250th week as world number one, a record only bettered on four occasions in the past.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka remained atop of WTA Women’s rankings, ahead of Czech Petra Kvitova and Romanian Simona Halep.