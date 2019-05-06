Latest NewsSports

ATP Rankings: Roger Federer climbs to third position

May 6, 2019, 09:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

In Tennis, the former world number one Roger Federer has returned to third positions in the ATP Men’s rankings released today, replacing Alexander Zverev after the reigning champion was knocked out of the Munich Open at the quarter-finals stage.

Federer, who has won a record 20 Grand Slams, is making his return to court at the Madrid Open this week after three years’ absence.

Novak Djokovic remains first ahead of Rafael Nadal to mark the Serb’s 250th week as world number one, a record only bettered on four occasions in the past.

Japan’s Naomi Osaka remained atop of WTA Women’s rankings, ahead of Czech Petra Kvitova and Romanian Simona Halep.

Tags

Related Articles

girl-committed-suicide

Locals protest against renowned shopping mall chain after girl committed suicide

May 29, 2018, 09:58 am IST

“Pakistan Military Abducting and Torturing Women and Children”: Protest Held in Greece

May 6, 2019, 06:41 am IST

These are the luxurious houses of Indian Cricket Players

May 20, 2018, 02:05 pm IST

These are the situations, helpful for the release of Atlas Ramachandran and the bail conditions

Jun 10, 2018, 11:33 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close