Dalit man killed for eating alongside upper caste men at a wedding

In a tragic incident, a Dalit man was killed by upper caste men for sitting on a chair and eating dinner at the wedding. The incident took place at Shrikot area of Tehri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand.

21-year-old Jitendra Das was attending a wedding on April 26, when he was allegedly thrashed brutally for sitting on a chair in front of upper caste men. The next day when his mother found him in an unconscious state, Das was rushed for medical treatment to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Das, a carpenter by profession was the only earning member in the family of four.

His sister lodged a complaint against seven accused identified as Gajendra, Soban, Kushal, Gabbar, Gambhir, Harbir Singh and Hukam Singh. A case was registered against them in Kempty police station but none of them has been arrested so far.

His sister Pooja Das told the media that the incident occurred at her cousin’s wedding. “My brother made the mistake that he took food from the same counter from where upper-caste people were eating,” she said. “He then sat on a chair next to them. They said that this lower-caste person cannot sit and eat along with us.” She claimed that the accused were threatening the family to withdraw the case.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST Atrocities Act has been registered against the seven accused men.