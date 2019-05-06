Fuel tanker explosion kills 58 people

58 people died and 37 people injured 37 were injured in African country Niger’s capital city Niamey after an overturned tanker truck exploded. Most were in a very serious condition in hospital with burns. The deceased people were collecting spilt fuel from the tanker.

The blast on the RN1 route near the international airport t left the burnt truck’s wreckage, motorbikes and debris scattered over the road. Nearby houses were damaged by fire. People were trying to collect petrol leaking from the truck, which had overturned on railway tracks when the explosion happened.

Niger, a poor West African country, has tried to stamp out fuel smuggling from neighbouring Nigeria. Nigeria, a major oil producer, has seen similar deadly accidents and explosions in the past when people try to steal fuel from oil pipelines